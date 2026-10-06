29-crore Ghaggar bridge on Mubarakpur-Dhakoli road to end monsoon woes

The construction of a 790-metre bridge over the Ghaggar river at the Mubarakapur crossing has begun, with Derabassi MLA Kuljit Singh Randhawa laying the foundation stone on Monday. To be built at a cost of ₹29 crore, the project, which is scheduled to be completed within 18 months, will provide an all-weather road link between Mubarakpur and Dhakoli.

The inauguration event in Dera Bassi.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

For daily commuters, the project will address a major problem, as the existing causeway, built along with its approach road in 2016, often gets submerged when the Ghaggar rises, forcing traffic to stop and disrupting connectivity. The new elevated bridge is expected to allow vehicles to continue moving even during periods of heavy rain and flooding, while also providing a safer route for people travelling between Mubarakpur, Dhakoli and surrounding areas.

According to project details, the main bridge will be 300 metres long. It will have a 250-metre approach road on the Mubarakpur side and a 240-metre approach on the Dhakoli side, taking the combined length of the bridge and approaches to 790 metres. Service roads measuring 370 metres in total will also be constructed on both sides.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} The structure will have a 9.5-metre carriageway, along with 0.75-metre-wide footpaths and 0.5-metre-wide reinforced concrete railings on either side, making the overall width 12 metres. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The structure will have a 9.5-metre carriageway, along with 0.75-metre-wide footpaths and 0.5-metre-wide reinforced concrete railings on either side, making the overall width 12 metres. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

PWD executive engineer Harpreet Kataria said, “The construction work is scheduled to be completed in 18 months. It will provide a safer and more reliable road link between Mubarakpur and Dhakoli and improve transportation facilities for residents of the surrounding areas.”

Randhawa said the bridge would provide a permanent solution to traffic interruptions caused by water flowing over the existing causeway.