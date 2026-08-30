29-year-old shot at over property feud in Ludhiana

A 29-year-old man was shot at by two motorcycle-borne assailants while he was returning home from his fields on the Bhamian-Jhabbewal Road late at night, with police suspecting an old property dispute behind the attack.

The accused allegedly intercepted his car and opened fire. (HT FILE)

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The victim, Jaspreet Singh of Gobind Colony, Jamalpur, suffered a gunshot injury to his left arm and is undergoing treatment at a private hospital. Police said the assailants allegedly fired four rounds before fleeing the spot. According to a complaint lodged by Jaspreet’s brother, Sukhwinder Singh, the incident took place when Jaspreet was driving home. The accused allegedly intercepted his car and opened fire.

Sukhwinder alleged that after Jaspreet was injured, the assailants remarked that they could now “give this good news” to Parminder Bajwa before fleeing.

The complainant alleged that the shooting was linked to an old property dispute with Bajwa. He claimed Bajwa had attempted to take possession of their farmhouse in 2025, following which a case was registered against him. Jaspreet was a witness in that case as well as another FIR against Bajwa, he said.

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{{^usCountry}} Sukhwinder further alleged that Bajwa had been pressuring Jaspreet not to testify against him in court and had sent his associates to attack him. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Sukhwinder further alleged that Bajwa had been pressuring Jaspreet not to testify against him in court and had sent his associates to attack him. {{/usCountry}}

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Sahnewal police have registered an FIR against Bajwa and two associates under Sections 109 (attempt to murder) and 3(5) (common intention) of the BNS and relevant provisions of the Arms Act. Assistant commissioner of police (Industrial Area-A) Inderjit Singh Boparai said the FIR was registered on the basis of the victim’s brother’s statement.