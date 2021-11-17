3 fresh Covid cases; 40 down with dengue in Chandigarh tricity

With a dip in temperature, dengue cases have started ebbing in the tricity with only 40 fresh infections on Tuesday. Mohali reported 12 cases, while 22 infections surfaced in Chandigarh and six in Panchkula. The tricity’s fresh dengue count was 89 on Monday.

However, no death was reported in any of the three jurisdictions on Tuesday.

For this year, Mohali’s dengue count has now gone up to 3,690, with the death count being at 37. Chandigarh has recorded 1,273 cases so far, besides three fatalities. Panchkula’s case tally stands at 830, with one death so far this year.

Amid the possibility of a rise in infection transmission after the festive season, only three more people tested positive for Covid-19 in the tricity on Tuesday. In a breather, only two cases were reported from Mohali while one got infected in Chandigarh. Panchkula, however, didn’t report any fresh infection on Tuesday.

So far in November, Mohali has reported two Covid-related fatalities while no death has been reported in Chandigarh and Panchkula.

Tricity’s active cases tally stands at 92, with 50 patients still being infected in Mohali, 30 in Chandigarh, and 12 in Panchkula.

Chandigarh has so far reported 65,390 positive cases, of which 64,540 have been cured and 820 have died. In Mohali, the total cases recorded to date are 68,885. Among these, 67,765 patients have recovered and 1,070 have died. Panchkula’s caseload of 30,788 includes 30,397 recoveries and 379 casualties.