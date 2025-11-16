3 govt employees held for their subordinate’s suicide in Jammu

Jammu Three government employees have been arrested on Saturday for abetting the suicide of their subordinate near Jammu earlier this week, police said. The victim was found engulfed in fire in an open field near Ring Road Prithvipur on November 10, officials said. (HT Photo for representation)

Before dying, the victim, a resident of RS Pura had told reporters that he was set ablaze by three men. However, a police probe found that the vi ctim set himself ablaze. The victim was found engulfed in fire in an open field near Ring Road Prithvipur on November 10, officials said.

“On November 10 morning, an information was received from reliable sources that an incident occurred, in which a one person was set ablaze in an open field near Ring Road Prithvipur in the jurisdiction of police station Miran Sahib,” said Jammu SSP, Joginder Singh.

Immediately, a police party led by SHO Miran Sahib rushed to the spot, doused the fire along with some civilians and shifted the injured person to Government Medical College (GMC) Jammu for treatment, where he succumbed late that night, he added.

The SSP said the deceased was a government employee in the irrigation department where he served as helper.

Police immediately took cognisance of the incident and an first information report (FIR) 109/2025 under relevant sections of law was registered at Miran Sahib police station. The Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) team was also immediately called on spot for inspection of the crime scene to collect scientific evidence.

“Later, Closed-Circuit Television (CCTV) footage was obtained from the cameras covering the route taken by the victim, while he was travelling on his motorcycle. On the basis of circumstantial, technical and scientific evidences including content of vital viral videos, technical analysis, CCTV footages and statements of some witnesses in the case, investigation so far point towards extreme step of self immolation by the deceased under constant mental harassment (including withholding of his salary from past few months) by some seniors of the deceased, he added.

During the course of investigation, three employees of irrigation department identified as Surjeet Kumar (incharge ziladar in irrigation department) of Deoli, Girdhari Lal of Salehar and Ram Murti, alias Sani (incharge ziladar in irrigation department) of Arnia have been arrested so far in the case, the senior superintendent of police (SSP) added.