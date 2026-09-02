3 major projects in first phase in Him-Chandigarh township: Sukhu

Reviewing the upcoming Him-Chandigarh City in the Baddi area, in the vicinity of Chandigarh, chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu said that the plan for the first phase involves developing three major projects across an area of one hectare.

Sukhu directed the officers to explore all possibilities for ensuring planned, sustainable and balanced development of the proposed city. (HT File)

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“Additionally, officials have been instructed to develop the riverfront along the Sarsa River,” Sukhu said. He also directed that a well-developed riverfront of 9km along the Sarsa River be incorporated into the project to enhance the city’s aesthetic appeal and provide residents with a clean, attractive and recreational public space.

The CM said that work on the Him-Chandigarh project would commence soon. He noted that the plan is to develop a city in Himachal Pradesh that will generate revenue for the state and boost economic activities.

He said that Him-Chandigarh City would be developed as a modern, well-planned and sustainable urban centre equipped with state-of-the-art infrastructure and essential civic amenities. He directed the officers to explore all possibilities for ensuring planned, sustainable and balanced development of the proposed city.

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{{^usCountry}} Over 4k SAHARA beneficiaries migrated to new online system {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Over 4k SAHARA beneficiaries migrated to new online system {{/usCountry}}

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Sukhu on Tuesday chaired a meeting of the social justice and empowerment department and reviewed the implementation of various welfare schemes, including the Mukhya Mantri SAHARA Yojana.

During the meeting, it was informed that to ensure efficient, transparent and hassle-free implementation of the scheme, the department has developed a dedicated online software application. As part of the transition to the new system, 4,050 active and eligible beneficiaries have been successfully migrated to the online platform.

‘Three-time attendance system to be introduced in 150 CBSE schools’

Sukhu announced that a three-time attendance system would be introduced in the 150 CBSE government schools established across the state. Sukhu issued these directions while chairing a meeting of the education department on Tuesday.

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“Attendance would be mandatory at three points during the school day: at the time of arrival in the morning, during lunch break and at checkout,” the CM said.

Sukhu said that separate dress codes would be prescribed for teachers and students in these CBSE schools. The dress code for teachers would be made mandatory from October 1 this year. To facilitate the purchase of the prescribed dress, teachers would be provided one-time special financial assistance of ₹5,000.