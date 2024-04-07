 3 migrant boys drown in Una - Hindustan Times
3 migrant boys drown in Una

ByHT Correspondent, Dharamshala
Apr 08, 2024 06:20 AM IST

The locals retrieved the bodies from the pond and sent them to the regional hospital, where they were declared brought dead

Three migrant children drowned in a pond in Raipur Sahora panchayat which falls under the Mehatpur police station in Una district of Himachal Pradesh.

While two of the were eight years old, the third was 11. Their parents are migrants from Uttar Pradesh. The locals retrieved the bodies from the pond and sent them to the regional hospital, where they were declared brought dead.

Una assistant superintendent of police Sanjeev Bhatia said, “Around 3pm, Mehatpur police station received information regarding the incident. The station house officer and his team, assisted by locals, retrieved the bodies and rushed them to a hospital.”

Bhatia added that police have initiated an investigation and a case has been registered.

