31-year-old man shot dead over ‘staring’ in Kharar

A 31-year-old man was allegedly shot dead at an eating joint following a spat over staring in Shivjot Enclave, Kharar, around 10.45 pm on Friday. A heated argument erupted after two groups exchanged stares at an eating joint in Kharar, soon spiralling into a physical confrontation. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

The deceased was identified as Gurpreet Singh, a Bathinda native who was currently living in Kharar.

Singh, according to police, was a gym trainer in Kharar and also used to drive a cab in the tricity.

Police said Gurpreet, along with a friend, had visited an eating joint for food on Friday night. A group of four persons was already present at the joint.

Amid the melee, the victim allegedly assaulted one of the accused with a sharp-edged weapon, causing him multiple injuries.

“In response, the other group fired two or three shots, leaving Gurpreet wounded. He was rushed to the Kharar civil hospital, where doctors declared him dead,” a cop said.

Victim’s grieving father said despite recovering CCTV footage from the spot, police have yet to nab the accused. “I lost my young son due to lawlessness in the state. I request police to arrest the accused and give us justice. They killed my son brutally as after firing bullets at him, they also assaulted him with swords,” he alleged.

Kharar DSP Karan Sandhu said after receiving information about the firing, police teams immediately reached the spot and started investigation. “We have vital clues regarding the accused and our teams are raiding their possible hideouts. They will be behind the bars soon,” the DSP said. A murder case against unidentified persons.