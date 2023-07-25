Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Delhi woman found dead in Karnal hotel

Delhi woman found dead in Karnal hotel

ByHT Correspondent, Karnal
Jul 25, 2023 12:19 AM IST

Officials associated with the investigation said as per preliminary investigation, the victim had come here to meet her male friend, who had reportedly booked the room on his name

A 33-year-old woman from Delhi was allegedly found dead in the room of a hotel in Assandh town of Karnal district, said the police on Monday.

On the complaint of the deceased’s sister, the police have booked a Kami village resident in Sonepat on the charge of murder.
The police said the matter came to light when the hotel staff informed the police.

After getting information, a police team reached the spot and started investigation.

The complainant alleged that her sister was married but she had a dispute with her husband. She had been in a relationship with a Sonepat resident for the past around two years. She alleged her sister wanted to marry him but he was evading.

Assandh police station in-charge Baljeet said a case has been registered against the accused under Section 302 of the IPC and the police investigation to arrest him is on. The cause of death will be ascertained in the postmortem report and the body has been handed over to the kin. The police are examining CCTV footage of the hotel, he added.

