35 FIRs lodged after 111 deported from US: Minister Dhanda

In the last five years Haryana has registered 2,008 cases related to illegal immigration, resulting in 1,917 arrests and the recovery of over ₹26 crore, parliamentary affairs minister Mahipal Dhanda informed assembly on Wednesday admitting that the state has “witnessed a significant increase in migration” to other countries in recent years. Haryana parliamentary affairs minister Mahipal Dhanda. (HT File)

The issue of youths going abroad illegally echoed in the assembly as calling attention notices given by MLAs Shishpal Keharwala, Arjun Chautala, Aftab Ahmed, Geeta Bhukkal and Ashok Kumar Arora were taken up for discussion.

In February, the United States deported 332 Indian nationals through three separate flights. The first flight, which arrived on February 5, brought back 104 Indians, including 33 individuals from Haryana. The second flight that landed on February 15, repatriated 116 Indians, with 34 from Haryana. The third flight (February 16) carried 112 Indians, among whom 44 were from Haryana.

Among the total 332 deported individuals, the highest number—126 (38%)—were from Punjab, followed by 111 (33%) from Haryana, 74 (22%) from Gujarat, and 21 (6%) from other states.

The minister said that 35 FIRs have been registered in connection with the 111 individuals deported in Haryana, leading to the arrest of 12 illegal immigration agents and ₹35.31 lakh has been recovered from these agents.

“Along with legal migration, instances of illegal migration through the ‘donkey route’ have increasingly come to light,” cabinet minister Dhanda said while replying to calling attention notice.

“Those unaware of immigration laws or desperate to leave their homes are at a higher risk of exploitation.”

The deportation of Indian nationals from the United States is not a new phenomenon. Between 2009 and February 2025, a total of 15,896 Indians have been deported.

He said this issue is not unique to Haryana and that it is prevalent in many other states such as Punjab, Himachal Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Gujarat and Southern states, where agents send individuals through multiple countries before attempting unauthorised entry into destinations like the United States and Canada.

Investigations into various cases, as well as questioning of recently deported individuals, have revealed that these migrants initially travel legally from India on work visas, tourist visas, student visas, or visa-on-arrival permits to countries such as Dubai, Spain, Mexico, the Netherlands, Singapore, and Thailand.

From these locations, they then attempt to enter the US or Canada illegally via the donkey route, he said.

Recognising the severity of this issue, the Haryana has taken steps to crack down on fraudulent immigration agents, strengthen legal enforcement, and educate people—especially youth—about the grave risks of illegal migration.

The government informed the House that a special investigation team (SIT) was constituted in May 2020 under the chairmanship of the Inspector General (Karnal) Range, to dismantle the network of illegal immigration agents.

Subsequently, in April 2023, another SIT was constituted under the chairmanship of the IG (Ambala Range), comprising SP Ambala and SP Kaithal, with the mandate to thoroughly investigate all cases of fraud and deception related to illegal migration (kabootarbazi) and take stringent action against offenders.

DSP-rank officers have been designated as nodal officers in each district to ensure close supervision and monitoring of illegal immigration fraud cases.

The minister informed that Haryana Registration and Regulation of Travel Agents Bill, 2025, has been drafted to establish a framework ensuring transparency, accountability, and integrity among travel agents.

“This bill is aimed at curbing illegal and fraudulent activities, safeguarding the interests of Haryana residents, and addressing related concerns. The bill is proposed to be introduced in the ongoing session of the Legislative Assembly,” he said.

Recognising the challenges faced by the deported individuals, arrangements were made to ensure their safe transportation to their respective hometowns, providing them with necessary support upon arrival.

The minister said that beyond legal enforcement, the Haryana government is also prioritising the welfare and rehabilitation of deported citizens. The returnees are being provided with medical check-ups, psychological counselling and temporary assistance to help them reintegrate into society.

“The government is fully aware of this issue and is implementing multi-dimensional strategies to combat it. Strict legal action is being taken against agents and middlemen involved in this serious crime, and a new law is being introduced in the current session of the house to prevent such offences in the future,” Dhanda said adding that simultaneously awareness campaigns are being carried out to educate citizens about safe and legal migration pathways.