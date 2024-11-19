Menu Explore
36 stubble burning cases in Haryana, highest since Diwali

ByHT Correspondent, Karnal
Nov 19, 2024 08:20 AM IST

As per the data, Sirsa district recorded 19 cases of burning alone, followed by eight in Fatehabad, six in Jind and one each in Kurukshetra, Panchkula and Panipat. Haryana on Monday recorded 36 cases of stubble burning, the highest since October 31, when 42 farm fires were lodged on the day of Diwali.

As per the data, Sirsa district recorded 19 cases of burning alone, followed by eight in Fatehabad, six in Jind and one each in Kurukshetra, Panchkula and Panipat.

This takes the total number of cases this season to 1,118 in the state since September 15.

In contrast, 2,052 cases were lodged last year during the same period, almost double than this year.

On the Air Quality Index (AQI) scale, five Haryana districts were in the ‘severe’ category of total 11 in the country.

As per the evening bulletin of the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), Gurugram (469), Bahadurgarh (453), Dharuhera (447), Sonepat (430) and Bhiwani (429) were in the ‘severe’ category.

Air in other places like Fatehabad (376), Faridabad (367), Kaithal (341), Narnaul (330), Palwal (321) and Rohtak (304) was in the ‘very poor’.

According to CPCB, AQI in the said category affects healthy people and seriously impacts those with existing diseases, while air in ‘very poor’ leads to respiratory illness on prolonged exposure.

