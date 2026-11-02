38-year-old dies after assault at auto repair shop in Ludhiana

A 38-year-old man died after he was allegedly assaulted by an auto repair shop owner and his aides in New Ambedkar Nagar on October 29. The Sahnewal police have apprehended the shop owner, the victim’s acquaintance, and booked him along with four unidentified men under Section 105 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), which deals with culpable homicide not amounting to murder, while a hunt is on to nab the others. The deceased, Vipin Kumar Singh, was a resident of Mohalla Ambedkar Nagar in Giaspura. (HT)

The deceased, Vipin Kumar Singh, was a resident of Mohalla Ambedkar Nagar in Giaspura.

According to a complaint lodged by his mother, Uma Singh, Vipin had visited Anmol Auto Repair in New Ambedkar Nagar on October 29, where the shop owner, Santosh Kumar, and his aides allegedly assaulted him. A man identified as Tinku later dropped Vipin at his home.

After reaching home, Vipin went to sleep. His wife and children later noticed blood oozing from his nose and ears and rushed him to the civil hospital here where doctors declared him dead.

Uma Singh, who was visiting her daughter in Ram Nagar at the time, said she learnt about her son’s death through a phone call from her nephew, Gianinder Singh. She later reached the hospital, where she learnt about the assault during inquiries. She suspected that internal injuries sustained by Vipin during the assault had led to his death.

Assistant commissioner of police Angrej Singh said, “We have apprehended shop owner Santosh Kumar, while efforts were underway to trace the four other accused.”