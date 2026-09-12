3-day health, meditation programme held across 6 UT colleges

Chandigarh A three-day programme on–holistic health and integrated amrita meditation–was organised from Wednesday to Friday, across six government colleges of Chandigarh under the supervision of the directorate of higher education (DHE), in collaboration with the youth empowerment group of Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham, Kerala.

The resource persons engaged students and faculty members in various activities aimed at promoting physical vitality, mental relaxation and emotional well-being. (HT Photo)

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The programme was coordinated by Sapna Nanda, principal, Government College of Education, Sector 20-D and was conducted through the NSS units of the six participating colleges.

The initiative aimed at creating awareness among students and faculty members regarding the importance of physical, mental, emotional and spiritual well-being, while promoting practical approaches to stress management, relaxation, emotional balance, concentration and self-awareness.

The sessions were conducted by Narinder Anand and Shweta Anand, both national coordinators and associate professors of the youth empowerment group.

Through interactive and experiential sessions, the resource persons engaged students and faculty members in various activities aimed at promoting physical vitality, mental relaxation and emotional well-being.

The sessions included energising, stress-relieving, relaxation and emotional-release exercises, enabling participants to experience simple practices that can be incorporated into their everyday lives.

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{{^usCountry}} Participants were also introduced to the Integrated Amrita Meditation Technique, which comes from the teachings and guidance of world-renowned humanitarian Mata Amritanandamayi. The technique aims to promote mental equanimity, reduce anxiety and anger, and improve concentration, awareness and emotional stability. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Participants were also introduced to the Integrated Amrita Meditation Technique, which comes from the teachings and guidance of world-renowned humanitarian Mata Amritanandamayi. The technique aims to promote mental equanimity, reduce anxiety and anger, and improve concentration, awareness and emotional stability. {{/usCountry}}

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