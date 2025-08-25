3-year-old girl run over by reversing truck in Panchkula

A three-year-old girl was killed in a tragic accident on Saturday afternoon when a pickup truck, engaged in unloading construction material, ran her over while reversing in Mansa Devi Complex Sector 6, Panchkula. The child was rushed to Sector-6 civil hospital where doctors declared her brought dead. Following the incident, the driver fled from the spot. (HT photo for representation)

The victim Mansi was the daughter of a migrant labourer working at a bungalow construction site in the area. In his complaint, Deepak Vanskar, a labourer, told police that he and his family were engaged in construction work when the pickup truck arrived to deliver material. While reversing the vehicle, the driver allegedly drove recklessly, crushing Mansi under the wheels.

