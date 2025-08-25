Search
Mon, Aug 25, 2025
New Delhi oC

3-year-old girl run over by reversing truck in Panchkula

ByHT Correspondent, Panchkula
Published on: Aug 25, 2025 07:08 am IST

The victim Mansi was the daughter of a migrant labourer working at a bungalow construction site in the area; in his complaint, Deepak Vanskar, a labourer, told police that he and his family were engaged in construction work when the pickup truck arrived to deliver material

A three-year-old girl was killed in a tragic accident on Saturday afternoon when a pickup truck, engaged in unloading construction material, ran her over while reversing in Mansa Devi Complex Sector 6, Panchkula.

The child was rushed to Sector-6 civil hospital where doctors declared her brought dead. Following the incident, the driver fled from the spot. (HT photo for representation)
The child was rushed to Sector-6 civil hospital where doctors declared her brought dead. Following the incident, the driver fled from the spot. (HT photo for representation)

The victim Mansi was the daughter of a migrant labourer working at a bungalow construction site in the area. In his complaint, Deepak Vanskar, a labourer, told police that he and his family were engaged in construction work when the pickup truck arrived to deliver material. While reversing the vehicle, the driver allegedly drove recklessly, crushing Mansi under the wheels.

The child was rushed to Sector-6 civil hospital where doctors declared her brought dead. Following the incident, the driver fled from the spot.

News / Cities / Chandigarh / 3-year-old girl run over by reversing truck in Panchkula
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On