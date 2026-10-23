4 held with 10kg heroin in Amritsar

The counter intelligence (CI) wing of Punjab Police busted a cross-border narcotics smuggling network by arresting four persons and recovering 10kg of heroin from their possession, director general of police (DGP) Gaurav Yadav said on Thursday.

Along with the contraband, police teams impounded a motorcycle and a scooter that the suspects were using to transport the illicit cargo. (HT)

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The arrested suspects have been identified as Sukhraj Singh of Hargobind Avenue, Ajitpal Singh, alias Mota, of Khandwala, Anmolpreet Singh of Jawahar Nagar and Robin Gill of Chogawan village, all residents of Amritsar district. Along with the contraband, police teams impounded a motorcycle and a scooter that the suspects were using to transport the illicit cargo.

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Sharing details of the operation, the DGP said that the CI Amritsar team acted on a reliable intelligence input. The report indicated that the associates were operating under the direct instructions of a foreign-based handler, from whom they had retrieved a consignment of heroin to deliver to another party.

A police team intercepted all four suspects near Dera Baba Darshan Singh in Ghanupur Kale village while they were travelling on their two-wheelers. A subsequent search led to the direct recovery of the 10kg heroin consignment.

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{{^usCountry}} Preliminary investigations reveal that the accused were functioning as a local distribution arm for international drug smugglers, aiming to supply the contraband across various parts of the state. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Preliminary investigations reveal that the accused were functioning as a local distribution arm for international drug smugglers, aiming to supply the contraband across various parts of the state. {{/usCountry}}

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A case has been registered under Sections 21, 25, and 29 of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act at the state special operations cell (SSOC) police station in Amritsar.