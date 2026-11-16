4 of family killed as truck overturns on car in Rewari

Four members of a family were killed after a truck loaded with gram overturned onto their car on the Delhi-Jaipur National Highway near Banipur Chowk in Bawal, Rewari, the police said on Sunday. Wrecked remains of a vehicle being lifted with a crane after a speeding truck overturned onto a car on the Delhi-Jaipur National Highway, in Rewari district, on Sunday. (PTI)

The police said that the deceased have been identified as Deepak Kumar (29), and his wife, Divya (28), both residents of Banpur in Rajasthan and Deepak’s sister, Sarita, and his brother-in-law, Nitin (40), who resided in Subhash Nagar, Delhi.

However, their five-year-old nephew, who was seated in the middle of the rear seat, survived with injuries to his head.

According to the police, the incident took place around 11.30 pm on Saturday when the family was returning to Dwarka in Delhi after visiting the Khatu Shyam temple in Rajasthan. The truck reportedly went out of control near the flyover and overturned onto the car, crushing it completely.

According to information, Deepak, a software engineer with an IT company, had been living in Delhi with his family. The family had also visited their native village Bholawas in Banpur area of Rajasthan and was returning to Dwarka when the accident took place. The impact of the crash was so severe that the car was mangled, trapping all its occupants inside. Two of them reportedly died on the spot, while the other injured occupants were rushed to the Bawal civil hospital, where doctors declared them dead. The child was admitted for treatment.

Police personnel and rescue teams had to use a crane to lift the truck and cut parts of the car to pull out the trapped occupants.

Kasola police station in-charge Satish Kumar said the post-mortem examinations of all four victims have been done and their bodies were handed over to the families. Police are scanning CCTV footage from the accident site and nearby areas to establish the sequence of events and identify the truck driver, who fled after the crash. Teams have been formed to trace and arrest him.