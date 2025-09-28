42% stubble burning cases in Punjab found to be false

Of the 82 farm fire alerts recorded in Punjab between September 15 and 27, 42% cases (35) have been found to be false alarms with no actual stubble burning. As per the Punjab Pollution Control Board action-taken report, only 47 fire incidents – out of the total 82 – could be physically verified by the field officers. (ANI video grab)

The Ludhiana-based Punjab Remote Sensing Centre (PRSC), the agency that collects data regarding farm fires, had reported them as crop fire cases, but when they were verified within 24 hours by the nodal officers, appointed by the deputy commissioners concerned, it was found that no stubble was being burnt.

As per the Punjab Pollution Control Board (PPCB) action-taken report, only 47 fire incidents – out of the total 82 – could be physically verified by the field officers.

The farmer unions have flagged this anomaly, questioning the credibility of the data being used to track stubble-burning incidents.

PPCB chairperson Reena Gupta had earlier told HT that the geo-stationary satellite sometimes detects the fire incidents other than the stubble burning: garbage fire or smoke coming from a chimney.

A sub-divisional magistrate (SDM), pleading anonymity, said, “We have found incidents where stubble burning was not found despite PSRC reporting it. In some cases, smoke from a chimney or a garbage dump has been detected by the satellite as it detects fire incidents merely on the thermal sensing mechanism.”

When asked about the anomaly, PPCB officials said they had already shared Standard Operating Procedures with respective deputy commissioners to declare “no fire” after physical verification of the stubble burning spot.

“If there seems to be an anomaly, the DC can declare it no-fire after taking pictures and videos. The process is quite transparent,” said a senior official.

SKM opposes action against farmers

The Samyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM) has voiced strong opposition to the punitive action against farmers for burning stubble, while demanding a judicial inquiry into the devastating floods.

At a state-level meeting held in Ludhiana, leaders of the Morcha, including Joginder Singh Ugrahan, blamed the flood disaster on administrative negligence rather than natural calamity. “The BBMB, the Punjab government and the central government failed to desilt dams, strengthen river embankments or clean drains for decades, which reduced storage capacity and left riverbanks vulnerable,” the SKM said in a statement.

Turning to the contentious issue of stubble burning, the SKM criticised what it called a “harsh and insensitive” crackdown on farmers who had no viable alternatives for crop residue management. While clarifying that the morcha does not promote stubble burning, leaders said farmers cannot be criminalised for compulsion. They urged the government to implement National Green Tribunal recommendations, provide adequate machinery for stubble management or compensate farmers for the expenses instead of penalising them.