Ex-CM Azad, Jammu and Kashmir BJP chief Raina among 48 unauthorised occupants of government bungalows

Former chief minister Ghulam Nabi Azad, former BJP MP Shamsher Singh Manhas, former finance minister Muzaffar Hussain Beigh, Jammu and Kashmir BJP chief Ravinder Raina, former ministers Kavinder Gupta, Bali Bhagat and Awami National Conference general secretary Muzaffar Shah figured in a list of 48 politicians, who continue to unauthorisedly occupy ministerial bungalows and government quarters in the twin capital cities of Jammu and Srinagar.

The majority of such unauthorised occupants in the list belonged to the BJP.

The list was submitted before a division bench of Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh high court comprising chief justice N Kotiswar Singh and Justice Mohan Lal here on Thursday while adjudicating a writ petition pertaining to unauthorised occupation of ministerial bungalows and government quarters by former ministers and ex-legislators.

The case will be heard again on April 28.

“Following high court directions last month, the government of Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday submitted a list of 48 former ministers, ex-legislators and political persons, who unauthorisedly continue to occupy government bungalows and quarters in twin capital cities of Jammu and Srinagar”, said advocate Sheikh Shakeel Ahmed, counsel of Prof SK Bhalla, who had filed the writ petition in 2020.

Prof Bhalla, a prominent social activist, had filed the writ petition seeking eviction of former ministers, ex-legislators and political persons, who continue to occupy government bungalows and quarters with impunity in utter violation of rules.

The list was prepared by the estates department.

Advocate Ahmed informed that the senior additional advocate general SS Nanda, who appeared on behalf of the government, also submitted the threat perception assessment reports in sealed cover to the division bench on Thursday.

“Due to paucity of time today, Chief Justice N Kotiswar Singh and Justice Mohan Lal listed the case on April 28. The threat perception assessment reports will be taken up then,” he said.

There are a total of 48 such former ministers, ex-legislators and political persons, who continue to occupy the government bungalows and quarters in the twin capital cities of Srinagar and Jammu despite the fact that last elected government (of PDP-BJP) in J&K ceased on June 19, 2018.

“Last month, the Chief Justice had sought details of former ministers and ex-legislators who are unauthorisedly occupying government bungalows currently. The division bench had also sought threat perception assessment reports of such occupants,” said advocate Ahmed.

List of occupants in Jammu

Ex-CM Ghulam Nabi Azad (Bungalow number 2, Railway Road).

Ex- MP Shamsher Singh Manhas of BJP (Quarter number 21-A, Gandhi Nagar).

Ex-MP and ex-finance minister Muzaffar Hussain Beigh (Set No. 7, Rehari,

Ex Mayor JMC Chander Mohan Gupta of BJP (Qtr No 27, Gandhi Nagar).

Ex minister Kavinder Gupta of BJP (Bungalow no 4 special, Gandhi Nagar).

Ex minister Sunil Sharma of BJP (Qtr No. 14 special, Gandhi Nagar)

J&K BJP president Ravinder Raina (Qtr No 13-A, Gandhi Nagar).

Ex MLA GM Saroori of Azad’s DPAP party. (Qtr No, 23-A, Gandhi Nagar).

Ex MLA Neelam Langeh of BJP (Qtr No. 24 B, Gandhi Nagar).

Ex MLA Daleep Singh Parihar (Qtr No 32-B, Gandhi Nagar).

Ex MLA Sheikh Ishfaq Jabbar ((Qtr No 49 C, Gandhi Nagar).

Ex minister Bali Bhagat of BJP (Qtr No.2 Wazarat Road).

Ex minister Sat Sharma of BJP (Bungalow No. 1, New Ghulami Bagh)

Ex MLA RS Pathania of BJP (Bungalow No 6, New Ghulami Bagh).

Family of ex-BJP MLA, late Rajesh Gupta (Qtr No 1 Wazarat Road)

Ex minister and president of All J&K Shia Association Board, Moulvi Imran Raja Ansari (Qtr No. 26-A, Gandhi Nagar).

Ex MLA Ravinder Sharma of Congress (Qtr No 40-B, Gandhi Nagar).

Ex MLC Vibodh Gupta of BJP (Qtr No 53-C, Gandhi Nagar)

Ex MLC Pardeep Sharma (Qtr No 3 Rehari Staff)

Political person Tareeq Ahmed Keen (Qtr No 69 L, Talab Tillo,).

Wazira Begum, widow of late Mohammad Afzal Wani, political person (Qtr No 19-A2, Janipura).

Shilpi Verma of BJP, political person (Qtr No. 1K, Company Bagh).

Shafiq Mir political person (Flat No 30, Gandhi Nagar).

List of occupants in Srinagar:

Ex MLA Hakim Mohammad Yaseen (M1, Tulsibagh)

Ex MLA Sajjad Gani Lone (VIP 4 Sonwar)

Ex MLA MY Tarigami (House No 1 Gupkar).

Ex MLA Abdul Rahim Rather (Fayaza House at House No 7, Friends Enclave).

Ex MLC Sofi Yousuf (Riffat House at Shivpora)

Ex MLA Abdul Majid Padder (T Qtr No 4, Tuslibagh).

Ex MLC Zaffar Iqbal Manhas (T Qtr No 9, Tulsibagh)

Nizamuddin Bhat, ex-vice chairperson of J&K Wakf Board (T Qtr No 14, Tulsibagh)

Ex MP Fayaz Ahmed Mir (T Qtr No 15, Tulsibagh)

Ex MLC Abdul Gani Vakil (T Qtr No 17, Tulsibagh)

Ex MLC Surinder Ambardar (Annexe Guest House No 4, Sonwar)

Political person Sonaullah Lone (Flat No 2-I, Tulsibagh)

District president Congress Zahid Hussain Jan (Flat No 4-L, Tulsibagh)

SS Channi, Political person (Flat No 2-0, Tulsibagh)

Ex MLA Raja Manzoor (Flat No 6-A, Barzulla)

Muzaffar Shah, general secretary of Awami National Conference (RC -3 Pratap Park).

Ex MLA Bashir Ahmad Dar (Qtr No J-18, Jawahar Nagar)

Ex MLC Vikram Randhawa of BJP (Qtr No J 53, Jawahar Nagar).

Ex MLA Haji Abdul Rashid (Qtr No J 58, Jawahar Nagar).

Ex MLC Yasir Reshi (Qtr No J 61, Jawahar Nagar)

Ex MLA Abdul Rahim Rather (Qtr No J 62, Jawahar Nagar)

Ex MLA Mohammad Amin Bhat (Qtr No J 64, Jawahar Nagar)

Political person Reyaz Ahmad Mir (Flat No 2-F, Jawahar Nagar).

Ex MLA Shoaib Nabi Lone (Flat No 12-F, Jawahar Nagar).

Ex MLA Mohammad Abbas (Flat No 15-F, Jawahar Nagar).

