The CIA unit of Fatehabad police have arrested five people in connection with an assault on a man over an alleged old dispute and the subsequent circulation of a video of the incident on social media, police said on Friday.

Fatehabad SP Nikita Khattar said that five accused have been arrested and they have been booked under Sections 111(3), 115, 118(1), 126, 190, 191(2), 191(3) and 351(3) of the BNS. (HT File)

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The accused involved in the incident were identified as Jog alias Kalu, resident of Arora Colony, Maninder alias Mani, resident of Arora Colony, Kalyan, resident of Arora Colony, Satnam, resident of Arora Colony, and Sandeep alias Sippi, resident of village Lali, all from Ratia, were taken into custody.​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​

According to the police, the incident took place late at night in Arora Colony in Ratia, where a group of youths allegedly assaulted the victim and filmed the incident.

The video was later circulated on social media. The victim has been identified as Ranjit Singh, a resident of Sirsa. According to the information, Ranjit suffered multiple fractures across the body. His both legs and arms were put in plaster. Doctors referred him to Agroha Medical College due to his serious condition.

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{{^usCountry}} The CIA Ratia took immediate cognisance of the viral video and initiated efforts to identify those seen in it. Acting swiftly, the police team conducted raids at suspected hideouts and apprehended five youths allegedly involved in the incident. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The CIA Ratia took immediate cognisance of the viral video and initiated efforts to identify those seen in it. Acting swiftly, the police team conducted raids at suspected hideouts and apprehended five youths allegedly involved in the incident. {{/usCountry}}

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Fatehabad SP Nikita Khattar said that five accused have been arrested and they have been booked under Sections 111(3), 115, 118(1), 126, 190, 191(2), 191(3) and 351(3) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

The apprehended youths are being questioned about the incident and their alleged roles. Police said they would be formally arrested after completion of the legal procedure and produced before a court.

The CIA Ratia is also investigating the possible involvement of other persons in the assault and filming of the incident. Police said strict legal action would be taken against anyone found involved during the investigation.

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