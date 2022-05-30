5 mobile phones recovered from 4 Ludhiana Central Jail inmates
Five mobile phones were recovered from four inmates of Ludhiana Central Jail during a special checking on Saturday night.
Assistant jail superintendent Sarup Chand stated in his complaint to police that the mobile phones were recovered from Hari Om, Hardeep Singh, Prince Aggarwal and Gurmeet Singh, following which they were booked under Section 52 A of Prison Act at Division Number 7 police station. He also said that one phone was found abandoned during the checking.
ASI Hardial Singh, who is investigating the case, said that police will bring the accused on production warrant for questioning to find out how they managed to get mobile phones inside the prison.
MORE NEWS IN BRIEFS
Woman, husband booked for stealing property documents
A woman and her husband have been booked for stealing property documents from the house of her NRI brother. The accused have been identified as Paramjit Kaur of Tibba village and her husband Amanpreet Singh. The complainant, Manjit Singh, 47, of Heera village, who is settled in Oman, told police that one of his tenants informed him that the accused barged into his house and stole property documents and other valuables. A case has been registered.
Three fresh Covid cases reported from dist
Three fresh Covid cases were reported from the district in the last 24 hours, as per a bulletin released by district health department on Sunday. Till now, 1,09,943 cases have been reported from the district, out of which 1,07,646 patients have recovered and 2,280 succumbed to the virus. There were 17 active cases in the district on Sunday and all were under home isolation.
-
Naubat Khana was a seat of musicians, and music was said to be performed here five times every day. Additionally, the drummers stationed at this so-called drum house were obliged to strike their drums each time the emperor would arrive at the nearby Diwan-e-Aam for an audience with Delhi’s common citizens.
-
Institute inquiry into coal crisis, scrap privatisation of power distribution in UTs: AIPEF to Centre
The All India Power Engineers Federation has demanded the Centre to institute an independent high-level inquiry into the coal crisis that has led to power shortage in the country and scrap the privatisation of power distribution in union territories, including Chandigarh. The federation alleged that the policies, including the import of coal formulated were aimed directly to benefit private companies, the statement said.
-
UP close to fully vaccinating 18+ population against Covid
LUCKNOW: Uttar Pradesh was close to becoming the first state with over 15 crore or 100% of its 18 plus population fully vaccinated against Covid vaccine, said a statement from the state government on Sunday. At present 149310271 people have got their second dose while the total number of Covid vaccine doses administered till now is 326542028, which is highest among all states in the country.
-
Uttar Pradesh witnesses slight rise in Covid cases
Uttar Pradesh recorded a slight rise in new Covid cases on Sunday as 149 more people tested positive for the viral infection as compared to 134 on Saturday and 127 on Friday. “In the past 24 hours, the state tested 110409 Covid samples and till now a total 114280304 samples have been tested,” said Amit Mohan Prasad, additional chief secretary, medical health in a press statement.
-
Nitish Kumar chooses ‘poor party worker’ over minister RCP Singh for Rajya Sabha
In a surprise move, Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar's Janata Dal-United on Sunday opted for former Jharkhand lawmaker Khiru Mahto as the party's choice for the Rajya Sabha seat, denying a third term to Union steel minister RCP Singh whose term in the Upper House ends on July 7. Nitish Kumar's party announced its pick for the June 10 Rajya Sabha elections on Sunday evening, hours after alliance partner Bharatiya Janata Party named its candidates.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics