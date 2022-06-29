55-year-old man succumbs to Covid in Ludhiana

A 55- year- old man from Giaspura succumbed to Covid even as 24 fresh cases surfaced in the district on Tuesday.

The deceased was undergoing treatment at Mohandia Oswal Hospital and suffering from comorbidities including diabetes and hypertension.

The district currently has 187 active cases, of which 180 patients are under home isolation. Seven patients are undergoing treatment at private facilities.

Ludhiana has so far recorded 1,10,357 Covid infections, of which 1,07,879 people have successfully defeated the virus and a total of 2,291 patients have succumbed to the infection.