55-year-old Sirmaur man on bike hit by bullet, dies

A 55-year-old man was shot dead while riding pillion on a motorcycle in Himachal Pradesh’s Sirmaur district, police said on Wednesday. Police have registered a case under Section 103 of the BNS at Shillai police station. (HT Photo for representation)

The deceased, identified as Khajan Singh, was a resident of Dadahu tehsil in Sirmaur. According to police, the incident occurred around 7.20am on Tuesday when the deceased and his cousin Ravinder Singh were returning home from Chandpur Dhar, where they had gone to attend a social gathering the previous day.

Ravinder was riding the motorcycle, while Khajan was seated behind him. When they were around 4km before Koti Uttrou, a bullet pierced Ravinder’s helmet from behind and struck his head. When he stopped the motorcycle, he found Khajan bleeding from the head. The bullet had also pierced the left side of Khajan’s forehead.

Ravinder informed Khajan’s son, Rohit, about the incident. With the help of locals, Khajan was taken to a hospital in Paonta Sahib and subsequently referred to PGIMER, Chandigarh, where doctors declared him dead.

Police have registered a case under Section 103 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) at Shillai police station. “A forensic team also visited the spot and the investigation is underway into the incident,” a senior police official said.

Law and Order deteriorating across Himachal: Bindal

Himachal Pradesh BJP state president Rajeev Bindal on Wednesday expressed concern over the increasing incidents of murder, shootings and other criminal activities across the state.

Bindal described the Shillai area killing as deeply disturbing. He said that the exact circumstances and facts surrounding the incident would become clear only after a thorough police investigation. He alleged that these incidents are not isolated occurrences but reflect a broader deterioration in law and order across Himachal Pradesh.

He criticised the Congress government, alleging that the law-and-order situation in Himachal Pradesh has deteriorated significantly during the nearly four years of Congress rule, turning the once peaceful hill state into what appears to be a “crime capital”.

Bindal also referred to an incident in which two individuals were allegedly killed by being run over by a Thar SUV, he said such acts demonstrate the growing audacity of criminals. He also highlighted incidents of open firing in Nalagarh, alleging that criminals appear to have lost their fear of the law-enforcement agencies.