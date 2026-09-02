574 cops among 612 home department officials named in corruption cases since 2015

As many as 612 employees of the home department, including 574 police personnel, have been facing corruption-related cases (2015 to June 2026), with the police accounting for the overwhelming majority of the cases, according to details furnished in the Haryana assembly on Tuesday.

The largest cases relate to the police department, which has 574 police personnel of different ranks with the majority facing cases of corruption. (HT File)

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The written statement tabled on the floor of the House in response to an unstarred question of Congress MLA Aftab Ahmed, covers officials of the police, home guards, prosecution and prisons departments and gives district-wise and rank-wise details of cases, the action taken against the officials and the status of departmental and criminal proceedings.

The largest cases relate to the police department, which has 574 police personnel of different ranks with the majority facing cases of corruption. The home guards and civil defence department has 13 employees facing such cases, the prosecution department has one, and the prisons department has 24 employees.

The statement does not say that all 612 officials have been convicted in corruption cases. The cases listed are at different stages even as some officials have been convicted and dismissed, others have been acquitted, and several cases are still under trial. In a number of cases, departmental proceedings are also pending or have been kept in abeyance until the outcome of criminal proceedings.

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{{^usCountry}} The cases include FIRs registered under various provisions of the Prevention of Corruption Act as well as cases involving cheating, criminal breach of trust, forgery, conspiracy and other offences. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The cases include FIRs registered under various provisions of the Prevention of Corruption Act as well as cases involving cheating, criminal breach of trust, forgery, conspiracy and other offences. {{/usCountry}}

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