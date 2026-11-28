Six students of Classes 11 and 12 have been suspended for 15 days following an alleged assault on a Class 11 student at the boys’ hostel of PM SHRI Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya (JNV), Reckong Peo, in Himachal Pradesh’s Kinnaur district.

The administration is examining the roles and responsibilities of the hostel in-charge, assistant superintendent, wardens and teachers who were on duty at the time of the incident. (HT Photo for representation) more less

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The school principal has also been served a show-cause notice after a video of the incident, reportedly dating back around two months, was shared widely on social media on Thursday.

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The incident has raised serious concerns over student safety, hostel supervision and the functioning of the school administration. The district administration has initiated an inquiry into the matter, including possible ragging, alleged use of intoxicating substances and lapses in the hostel monitoring system. The boy who was assaulted had taken admission in the school only in July this year.

Kinnaur deputy commissioner (DC) Sonakshi Singh Tomar confirmed the authenticity of the viral video and said that it was approximately two months old.

Following the circulation of the video, police teams, school administration, education department and Child Welfare Committee (CWC) visited the school and conducted a preliminary inquiry. The administration is also in contact with the victim student and his family to facilitate the formal registration of a complaint. Police have initiated their own investigation and necessary legal proceedings.

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{{^usCountry}} The administration is examining the roles and responsibilities of the hostel in-charge, assistant superintendent, wardens and teachers who were on duty at the time of the incident. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The administration is examining the roles and responsibilities of the hostel in-charge, assistant superintendent, wardens and teachers who were on duty at the time of the incident. {{/usCountry}}

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The inquiry will also examine whether the school authorities were aware of the incident earlier and whether any delay or negligence occurred in taking action.

Chairperson, Vidyalaya Management Committee (VMC) and Kinnaur DC has appealed to students to refrain from violence, ragging and other indiscipline, warning that such conduct could adversely affect their future.

The CWC will submit a detailed report to the district administration and the state government. Since Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya operates under the Union government, further action will be taken after the report is received by the higher authorities.