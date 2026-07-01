6 of Goldy Brar gang held in Karnal; 2 murder plots foiled

Six persons allegedly linked to the Goldy Brar gang, including a former Rohtak municipal councillor, have been arrested for planning to execute two murders, Karnal police said on Tuesday. The police also seized eight illegal pistols, 30 live cartridges and a car from their possession. (HT Photo for representation)

The arrests have been made by the CIA-1 unit of Karnal police. The police also seized eight illegal pistols, 30 live cartridges and a car from their possession.

The accused have been identified as ex-councillor Pawan alias Ponna and Jatin, both from Kalanaur in Rohtak district; Rahul, a resident of Kharkhoda in Sonepat; and Navdeep and Kapil, both residents of Malpur village in Panipat.

CIA-1 in-charge Sandeep Singh said that all were affiliated with the gang as sharp-shooters, while the sixth accused, Aakash from Kharkhoda, was accused of supplying weapons.

“Three more accused—Parmeet from Panipat and Munish and Amar alias Bholu, both from Sonepat—are still absconding. We are making efforts to arrest them. All the accused were planning to kill Avtar, from Kalanaur, who had earlier contested municipal elections against Pawan,” he said.

“The rivalry between the two had intensified following an altercation during elections, prompting Pawan to hatch a conspiracy to eliminate Avtar. The second murder was planned for Punjab, aiming to target their rival gangster Chandu Ferozpuria, accused in several crimes,” he added. A case was registered at Madhuban police station and the accused will be produced before a court.