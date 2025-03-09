Menu Explore
Search Search
Sunday, Mar 09, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

604 GMADA properties to go under the hammer in Mohali

ByNikhil Sharma, Mohali
Mar 09, 2025 09:02 AM IST

While GMADA has yet to decide on the reserved price, it will be offering 457 residential plots in Mohali and New Chandigarh, 88 SCOs, 26 shops, 13 booths, eight mixed used plots, four IT plots, three school and commercial sites each, and two hotel sites

The Greater Mohali Area Development Authority (GMADA) is all set to auction 604 properties across various categories from March 12 to 22, with its sights set on earning bumper revenue.

While Mohali residents will be able to buy shops and SCOs in Sectors 64, 70, 78,79 and 80; booths will be available in Sectors 59, 60, 61 and 69 in Block D. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
While Mohali residents will be able to buy shops and SCOs in Sectors 64, 70, 78,79 and 80; booths will be available in Sectors 59, 60, 61 and 69 in Block D. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

While the authority has yet to decide on the reserved price, it will be offering 457 residential plots in Mohali and New Chandigarh, 88 SCOs, 26 shops, 13 booths, eight mixed used plots, four IT plots, three school and commercial sites each, and two hotel sites.

Notably, a few of these sites, including three school sites in Sector 80 and two near Ecocity-2, Sector 11, Block-A, New Chandigarh, will be included in the auction for the third time after failing to find takers in previous two auctions held in September and October last year. Two hotel sites in Sector 66-Beta, Block-B, IT City, will also be up for grabs.

While residents will be able to buy shops and SCOs in Sectors 64, 70, 78,79 and 80; booths will be available in Sectors 59, 60, 61 and 69 in Block D.

Moreover, residential sites are available in Sectors 63, 64, 65, 68, 69, 71, 77, 78, 79 and 83 (Alpha), Aerocity, Ecocity-1 and Ecocity-2.

Sites receiving bids of 50 crore or more will be treated as “chunk sites”, while those with bids lower than 50 crore will be treated as “Other than chunk sites”.

Applicants need to deposit eligibility fee online in advance through the e-auction portal, https://puda.enivida.com. The fee will be fully refundable/adjustable.

For commercial, hotel or school sites, the bidders will have to submit 25 lakh eligibility fee for up to 1 acre land; 2 crore for 1 acre to 5-acre land and 5 crore for 5 acre and more land.

In case of SCOs, shops, booths and residential plots, bidders need to deposit 5 lakh as eligibility fee for properties with reserve price up to 1 crore; 7.50 lakh for properties with reserve price of 1 crore to 5 crore, and 10 lakh fees for properties with reserve price of more than 5 crore. In its last auction in October 2024, GMADA had raked in a staggering 1,893.80 crore from the auction of 345 properties ahead of Diwali.

rec-icon Recommended Topics
Share this article
See More
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, March 09, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On