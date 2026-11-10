7 anti-smog guns gathering dust in Ludhiana

At a time when Ludhiana is battling hazardous air pollution due to Diwali celebrations and stubble burning, anti-smog guns purchased by the municipal corporation (MC) to combat air pollution have been gathering dust at the MC workshops at Dholewal chowk and Hambran. The machines were used for a few times, but later left to gather dust, said an official wishing not to be named. (HT)

The anti-smog guns were introduced by the civic body in September 2022 under the Centre National Clean Air Programme (NCAP). Five large and two small machines were purchased for around ₹1.15 crore. The equipment was intended to combat dust pollution and help control deteriorating air quality during seasonal pollution episodes, including the festive season and harvesting period. The machines were used for a few times, but later left to gather dust, said an official wishing not to be named.

Repeated attempts were made to contact superintending engineer Shyamlal Gupta, but he did not respond.

An anti-smog gun is a specialised device designed to combat localised air pollution by spraying an ultra-fine mist of atomised water into the atmosphere. Acting like artificial rain, these devices force suspended dust and particulate matter to bind with water droplets, become heavy, and settle onto the ground.

3 with respiratory issues hospitalised

Dr Akhil Sareen, senior medical officer (SMO) of the civil hospital, said three patients with respiratory complaints were brought to the emergency ward on Diwali night including two men and a woman. All three patients are now stable and their condition is under control.

Dr Ashish Chawla, a pulmonologist, said respiratory cases increased during Diwali as extremely high Air Quality Index (AQI) levels pose serious health risks, particularly to people with existing respiratory diseases, the elderly and children. He said stubble burning further contributes to air pollution worsening the situation and creating additional health hazards for those with pre-existing respiratory conditions. “People should use green firecrackers instead of conventional ones. Patients with respiratory ailments should take proper precautions and continue their prescribed medication,” he said, adding that the government should take preventive measures well in advance as the rise in pollution during this season is anticipated every year.