7 months on, Chandigarh airport’s cargo facility fails to take off
Inaugurated amid much fanfare in November 2021, seven months on, the cargo facility at the Chandigarh International Airport is still awaiting customs’ approval to start operations.
Even the rates for both domestic and international cargo, including perishable goods, that will be handled at the airport’s five cargo sheds were approved two months ahead of the inauguration. But the facility has failed to take off.
“Though the approval from security clearances is in, that from customs is still awaited,” said Rakesh Dembla, chief executive officer, Chandigarh International Airport Limited (CHAIL).
The cargo facility was launched at the airport six years after it got the international tag. Set up on 14,127 square metres at a cost of ₹11.5 crore, it is pegged as the biggest cargo facility in northern India after Delhi.
Air cargo or air freight allows speedy transportation of commercial goods through an air carrier. At present, the Chandigarh International Airport Limited (CHAIL) only provides a common screening facility for domestic cargo, while the airlines — Air India, Indigo, Vistara, and GoAir — are handling the goods on their own.
It was on September 11, 2015, when Prime Minister Narendra Modi had inaugurated the international airport. But the air cargo facility was not announced until February 2021.
Anurag Aggarwal, president, Mohali Industries Association, said, “The cargo facility is being needlessly delayed, while industries are forced to send consignments to the Delhi airport by road. Even there, consignments remain lined up for 24 to 48 hours before being loaded onto the aircraft.”
-
Unnecessary controversy, says ex-CM as Bommai govt dissolves textbook panel
In an order issued on Friday, the Karnataka government said it has an open mind regarding revision of objectionable elements in text books and that a decision has been made to appropriately revise the issues related to 12th century reformer Basvaranna.
-
Mumbai: Man gets death penalty for sexually assaulting and killing minor in 2019
While delivering the verdict, the special POCSO court said that the accused could not be allowed to stay in society because, once released, he may repeat the same offence. The court also refused to grant the accused leniency, declaring out that such a man who abused minor girls one after another did not deserve the same.
-
‘Yet to get his wedding album’: Bank manager killed in J&K married 3 months ago
Vijay Kumar Beniwal's father, Om Prakash Beniwal, who is a teacher in a government school in Nohar tehsil of Hanumangarh, said, “I spoke to him last night. Today at 11am, when I was having food, someone called me and said that there was news running on TV that Vijay Kumar was shot at. I immediately switched on the TV and saw the same.”
-
Covid-19: Maharashtra CM convenes task force meeting today as cases rise
On Wednesday, Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) commissioner Iqbal Singh Chahal directed officials to intensify testing for Covid-19 on a war footing and ask the staff of jumbo field hospitals to be vigilant in view of the significant rise in cases over the past few weeks. The civic body officials said they are expecting a further increase in daily infection rates as well as in the number of symptomatic patients.
-
Child dies due to encephalitis in Muzaffarpur, toll in Bihar reaches 4 this year
The total number of deaths in the state due to Japanese encephalitis (JE) and AES, which is a cluster of diseases, involving the brain, has now gone up to four this year. Of these, three deaths were known cases of AES and one of JE. One death each has been reported from Sitamarhi, Vaishali, Patna and Muzaffarpur district, said state health officials. SKMCH superintendent, Dr Babu Saheb Jha confirmed that the child died of AES on May 31.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics