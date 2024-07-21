75% of Haryana districts see deficit rainfall this monsoon

Of 22 districts in Haryana, 16 of them have received deficit rain this monsoon season till Saturday, the data from the Chandigarh Centre of Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) suggests. The dry monsoon so far has not only failed to give respite from scorching heat to the public but has also led to humid weather conditions in most part of Haryana. (HT Photo)

According to the rainfall status figures of the IMD, six districts (see box) out of the 16 are among “large deficit category” (-99% to -60%), while the rest of the 10, including joint state capital Chandigarh (-52%), are under “deficit category” (-59% to -20%).

As per the IMD, only Nuh (34%), Mahendragarh (27%) and Fatehabad (25%) have received rainfall in “excess” (20% to 59%) this monsoon season till date, while Gurugram and Jhajjar (-18% each), and Sirsa (14%) are in “normal category” (-19% to 19%).

Even on Saturday, it rained only in four districts, including Panchkula, Ambala, Chandigarh and Yamunanagar, with rest of the state remaining dry. As pert the weathermen, the monsoon turned weak from normal in the last 24 hours.

Inadequate rainfall adds to farmers’ misery

The dry monsoon so far has not only failed to give respite from scorching heat to the public but has also led to humid weather conditions in most part of the state. Similarly, the prevailing conditions have also added to miseries for the farmers particularly for the paddy farmers who are waiting for rain to irrigate their fields.

Satpal Kaushik, a progressive farmer and an agricultural activist based in Yamunanagar, said though, the paddy transplantation is almost completed, but farmers who are dependent on canal water for irrigation rather than tubewell, might suffer.

The similar impact, however, has been witnessed in Karnal’s Assandh sub-division, this week.

Bahadur Mehla, spokesperson of the Bhartiya Kisan Union (Sir Chotu Ram), said on Friday, a group of farmers led by his faction have raised the issue before Assandh SDM on lack of canal water from a seasonal river flowing in the area.

“The farmers of the area are facing problems in irrigating their paddy field in the absence of rain and no water in canal. We have submitted a memorandum and requesting State Government to look into this at the earliest as situation may worsen in coming days,” he added.

Dr M L Khichar, professor, agricultural meteorology at CCS Haryana Agricultural University, Hisar, said due to less rain so far, there could be problems with cotton farmers to complete water requirement after sowing.

“There could also be impact while sowing of bajra and other kharif crops as well,” he added.

On the reasons behind the dry monsoon, he said, “As seen, the monsoon turf has not been stable so far. It rained for a few days during the start of monsoon, but it is now effective in Central India. There are predictions that it is most likely to come up in the coming days.”