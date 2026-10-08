76-year-old ex-Hisar village sarpanch held in 1985 land record forgery case

Police have arrested a 76-year-old former sarpanch, Shiv Lal, in connection with an alleged manipulation of land revenue records and preparation of forged documents in a nearly four-decade-old dispute involving Dhani Khan Bahadur, Dhani Garan and Dhani Mirdad villages under a joint panchayat in Hisar district.

Police said some records are still awaited and the investigation is continuing. (HT Photo for representation)

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According to police records, the case registered in 2016, relates to about 28 acres of land allegedly recorded in the name of Kulwant Rai, father of complainant Devi Dayal Singla. Singla had alleged that the girdawari (crop cultivation record) of the land, which was recorded in his father’s name in 1985, was subsequently changed in favour of the panchayat through allegedly fabricated revenue records.

Following his arrest, Shiv Lal was produced before a court, which remanded him in judicial custody till October 8. Investigation officer sub-inspector Chandiram confirmed the arrest and said the charge of cheating had also been added to the case.

According to police, Singla had accused Shiv Lal and others of conspiring to prepare forged revenue records and take possession of the land.

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{{^usCountry}} During the investigation, police found that the correction of the girdawari in favour of the panchayat had allegedly been made on the basis of a purported order of AC-II Grade dated October 14, 1985, and a resolution, with reference to report numbers 49-50 in the 1985-86 ‘roznamcha’ (daily revenue record). {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} During the investigation, police found that the correction of the girdawari in favour of the panchayat had allegedly been made on the basis of a purported order of AC-II Grade dated October 14, 1985, and a resolution, with reference to report numbers 49-50 in the 1985-86 ‘roznamcha’ (daily revenue record). {{/usCountry}}

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However, police said the original records relating to the alleged resolution and the October 14, 1985, order of the AC-II grade officer could not be found during the investigation.

Court ruling in a separate case leads to fresh probe

After the FIR was registered in 2016, police had prepared a closure report in the case. The matter was subsequently revived after a civil court, in a separate land dispute, delivered a verdict in favour of the complainant’s side on January 22, 2026.

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Following the court verdict, orders for further investigation were issued on April 18. Police subsequently collected relevant records from the revenue and panchayat departments.

Police said some records are still awaited and the investigation is continuing. Officials also indicated that more arrests could be made in the case.

On being contacted, Hisar superintendent of police Siddhant Jain said that manipulation of revenue records was established in investigation and further action would be taken as per law.