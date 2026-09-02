8 IPS officers shifted in Punjab Police reshuffle

The Punjab government on Tuesday transferred eight Indian Police Service and 23 Punjab Police Service officers, posting new senior superintendents of police (SSPs) in six districts.

Six districts get new SSPs ahead of assembly polls next year; Bhullar returns to Amritsar as Border Range IGP. (HT FILE)

Among the IPS officers, Gurpreet Singh Bhullar, who was transferred out as Amritsar commissioner of police last month amid a controversy over his remarks about an alleged terror plot targeting the Cockroach Janta Party protest at Delhi’s Jantar Mantar, has been posted as Border Range inspector general of police (IGP) at Amritsar, replacing Harmanbir Singh.

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On August 8, Bhullar was removed as Amritsar commissioner of police and moved to the DGP’s office in Chandigarh, with the government giving the additional charge to IGP Border Range Harmanbir Singh.

Harmanbir has now been posted as regular Amritsar commissioner of police.

In another major posting, the government transferred Bathinda SSP Jyoti Yadav, posting her as commandant, 82nd Battalion, Punjab Armed Police (PAP), Chandigarh. Suhail Qasim Mir, currently assistant inspector general of police (AIG), Personnel-I, will be the new Bathinda SSP.

Patiala SSP Varun Sharma has been transferred as Mohali SSP, replacing Harmandeep Singh Hans, who will take over as Patiala SSP.

Vaibhav Chaudhary, superintendent of police (SP), Headquarters, Patiala, has been shifted as Mansa SSP, replacing Bhagirath Singh Meena, who has been posted as AIG, Personnel.

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{{^usCountry}} Harkamalpreet Singh Khakh, AIG, NRI, Jalandhar, and commandant, 7th Battalion, PAP Jalandhar, has been posted as Malerkotla SSP, replacing Gurmit Singh. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Harkamalpreet Singh Khakh, AIG, NRI, Jalandhar, and commandant, 7th Battalion, PAP Jalandhar, has been posted as Malerkotla SSP, replacing Gurmit Singh. {{/usCountry}}

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Manpreet Singh, SP, Investigation, Sangrur, will now be Pathankot SSP, replacing Daljinder Singh Dhillon, who has been moved as zonal AIG, CID, Jalandhar. He replaces Rajeshwar, who will take over as commandant, 7th Battalion, at PAP Jalandhar.

The transfers were conducted following the necessary reshuffle required as per directions of the Election Commission of India ahead of the Punjab assembly polls scheduled early next year.