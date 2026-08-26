8 terror associates held in separate ops in Shopian, Pulwama

In a major success against terror networks, J&K Police, along with the Army and CRPF, apprehended eight terror associates in three separate operations in Shopian and Pulwama districts and recovered arms, ammunition and incriminating material.

Security personnel keep vigil during a joint search-and-combing operation after an active wireless signal was detected, in Samba, Jammu and Kashmir, on Tuesday. (PTI)

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In Shopian, two operations were conducted. Police said that in the Heerpora area, a motorcycle bearing registration number JK18B-6130 was intercepted during naka checking. “Three individuals identified as Junaid Muzaffar Dar of Chaddar, Kulgam; Aamir Yousaf of Chaddar, Kulgam; and Junaid Bashir Dar of Matalhama, Kulgam, were apprehended. Two hand grenades and incriminating posters were recovered from their possession. In this connection, FIR No. 84/2026 has been registered at Police Station Heerpora,” the spokesman said.

In a separate operation in the Imamsahib area, joint patrolling by Shopian Police, 34 RR and 178 Bn CRPF led to the apprehension of three more associates. “During their personal search, one hand grenade, two AK-47 magazines, 20 rounds and incriminating posters were recovered. They have been identified as Haris Manzoor of Axadpora, Anantnag; Ashiq Hussain of Laram Ganjipora, Anantnag; and Arif Ahmad Kumar of Laram Ganjipora, Anantnag. FIR No. 59/2026 has been registered at Police Station Imamsahib,” the spokesman said

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{{^usCountry}} In Pulwama, a joint operation by Pulwama Police, 44 Rashtriya Rifles and 183 Bn CRPF foiled a major terror plot in the Yarwan forest area of CB Nath, Rajpora. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} In Pulwama, a joint operation by Pulwama Police, 44 Rashtriya Rifles and 183 Bn CRPF foiled a major terror plot in the Yarwan forest area of CB Nath, Rajpora. {{/usCountry}}

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Police said that acting on specific inputs, a Cordon and Search Operation (CASO) was launched. During the operation, joint teams noticed two individuals emerging from the forest towards CB Nath village in a suspicious manner and apprehended them. “They have been identified as Latif Ahmad Deedad of Lassi Daban, and Aejaz Ahmad Bajad of Bun Kha Bamnoo. One pistol, 12 pistol rounds and one hand grenade were recovered from their possession. FIR No. 118/2026 under Sections 7/25 of the Arms Act and Sections 13, 18, 23 & 39 of the UAPA has been registered at Police Station Rajpora,” the spokesman said, adding that investigation in all cases is underway to ascertain their activities and establish their linkages.

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Arms, ammo recovered during Sopore search op

Security forces recovered a cache of arms and ammunition from Sopore during an operation.

Army spokesman said during a search operation at Manzseer village in Sopore which was based on specific intelligence input, a joint operation was launched by army, CRPF and police.

“During the search, security forces recovered one AK series rifle, three magazines, four hand grenades, a huge cache of ammunition and other war-like stores. Operation is in progress,” the spokesman said.