8-year-old boy killed, 3 teachers injured as school van overturns in Ferozepur
An eight-year-old boy was killed and three teachers injured after the school van they were travelling in overturned near Lelli village in Ferozepur, following a collision with a motorcycle on Saturday afternoon. The motorcyclist escaped with minor injuries.
The deceased has been identified as Tarunpreet Singh, a Class 2 student at a private school in Bhawra village. The three injured teachers are under treatment and said to be out of danger.
As per information, the van, bearing registration number PB-05-AM-3272, was ferrying home eight students and five teachers after school. When the van reached Lelli village, about 9km from Ferozepur on the Ferozepur-Fazilka Road, a motorcycle rammed into it, following which the driver lost control and the vehicle overturned.
This is the second mishap involving a school bus this week. On Tuesday, five students of a Hoshiarpur school were injured when their bus turned turtle while the driver was trying to negotiate a sharp curve. At the time of the incident, at least 30 children were on the bus.
-
Five gangsters arrested from mall in Ludhiana
Panic gripped a shopping mall near Old Session Chowk in Ludhiana after police nabbed five gangsters from the area on Saturday evening. The gang had allegedly opened fire outside a house in Ferozepur on Friday evening, following which they had landed on the police radar. As per information, after the firing incident, the gang had escaped Ferozepur and reached Ludhiana's Pavilion Mall on Saturday evening. On receiving information, Ludhiana police also reached the spot.
-
Out for a dip, 2 Ludhiana teens drown in canal
Two Class-9 students drowned in a canal near Gurdwara Flahi Sahib on Ludhiana-Malerkotla road on Saturday. The deceased have been identified as Vijay, 15, and Ayush, 15, of Daba, who were students of a private school. Dehlon station house officer, inspector Paramdeep Singh said that the teens, along with six of their friends, had left home in the morning. The deceased belong to migrant families from Uttar Pradesh.
-
Man found dead at sports complex in Kurukshetra
A 23-year-old man was found murdered at a sports complex in Gudha village of Kurukshetra district. Police said on Saturday said few locals spotted the naked body of The deceased, Gurvinder Singh. The deceased, Gurvinder Singh, was a resident of nearby Mahua Kheri village and had left home on Friday evening. Babain police station incharge Nayab Singh said the police had got the information on helpline about the body.
-
HC denies custody of child to father accused of abetting wife’s suicide
The man who is accused of driving his wife to commit suicide cannot be handed over the custody of their minor child, the Punjab and Haryana high court has held. The court was hearing a plea from one Somveer from Hisar in Haryana. As per the allegations, she had committed suicide on account of torture and harassment caused by the husband for bringing less dowry.
-
Panipat all set for Guru Teg Bahadur’s 400th birth anniversary celebrations
A sea of devotees is expected to converge on to Panipat on Sunday for the 400th birth anniversary celebrations of Sikh Guru Teg Bahadur. As per the district administration, arrangements have been made to host over two lakh devotees, including at least one lakh from other states and countries, at the Sector 13-17 ground, spread over 25 acres along the national highway.
