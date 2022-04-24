8-year-old boy killed, 3 teachers injured as school van overturns in Ferozepur

An eight-year-old boy was killed and three teachers injured after the school van they were travelling in overturned near Lelli village in Ferozepur, following a collision with a motorcycle on Saturday afternoon. The motorcyclist escaped with minor injuries.

The deceased has been identified as Tarunpreet Singh, a Class 2 student at a private school in Bhawra village. The three injured teachers are under treatment and said to be out of danger.

As per information, the van, bearing registration number PB-05-AM-3272, was ferrying home eight students and five teachers after school. When the van reached Lelli village, about 9km from Ferozepur on the Ferozepur-Fazilka Road, a motorcycle rammed into it, following which the driver lost control and the vehicle overturned.

This is the second mishap involving a school bus this week. On Tuesday, five students of a Hoshiarpur school were injured when their bus turned turtle while the driver was trying to negotiate a sharp curve. At the time of the incident, at least 30 children were on the bus.