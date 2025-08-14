Search
Thu, Aug 14, 2025
New Delhi oC

9 crore will be spent for repair of disaster-hit schools in Mandi: Himachal education minister

ByHT Correspondent, Dharamshala
Published on: Aug 14, 2025 07:22 am IST

Rohit, while addressing the media in Mandi’s Sundernagar, said that out of the total provision of ₹16 crore in the state, ₹9 crore will be spent in Mandi district alone

Himachal education minister Rohit Thakur on Wednesday said that due to the recent disaster in Mandi district, 300 educational institutions were affected, out of which 29 have suffered heavy damage.

Himachal education minister Rohit Thakur. (File)
Himachal education minister Rohit Thakur. (File)

The education minister said that the recent natural calamity has severely affected various areas of the state, including Mandi district. “The education department has also suffered heavy losses due to this calamity. A total of 523 educational institutions have been damaged in the entire state, out of which 109 have suffered heavy damage. A provision of 16 crore has been made in the first phase for the repair of these heavily damaged institutions,” he said.

The minister said that the repair work of all the damaged schools will be completed at the earliest, so that the schools can run smoothly again.

