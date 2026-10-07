9 students, driver hurt as truck rams into school bus in Karnal

Nine students and a driver received minor injuries after a speeding truck allegedly hit a private school bus near the post office in Gharaunda sub-division of Karnal on Tuesday.

Doctor on duty Prashant Rana said that nine students and a driver were injured in the accident and are in stable condition. (HT Photo)

The incident happened when the truck hit the bus from behind, causing it to mount the footpath, where it also crushed a parked two-wheeler.

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There were 12 students on board, of whom nine sustained injuries. All belonged to various classes up to grade 5.

The bus driver, who was taking students home after school, was also hurt. Locals and the police took the injured to the government hospital.

Chairman of the Gharaunda municipal committee Happy Luck Gupta, who was on the opposite side in his vehicle, said that he rushed to the bus. Gupta along with his staff members and driver, carried several injured people to the hospital.

Eyewitnesses said the bus stopped in front of the post office to drop off a student when the truck, which had a Rajasthan registration number approached from behind and rammed into it.

Doctor on duty Prashant Rana said that nine students and a driver were injured in the accident and are in stable condition.

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{{^usCountry}} Police said the truck was intercepted further along the route and the driver was arrested. Their identities were not disclosed by the time of filing this report. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Police said the truck was intercepted further along the route and the driver was arrested. Their identities were not disclosed by the time of filing this report. {{/usCountry}}

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