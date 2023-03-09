Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / 90-year-old murdered in a village in Punjab’s Kapurthala

ByHT Correspondent, Kapurthala
Mar 09, 2023 08:05 PM IST

A nonagenarian was alleged murdered in Kapurthala district’s Chakauki village on Wednesday.

Deceased has been identified as Jeeta Nihang (90), who was attacked with sharp edged weapon by his neighbour staying opposite to his house. (Representational Photo (Getty Images/iStockphoto) )

Deceased has been identified as Jeeta Nihang (90), who was attacked with sharp edged weapon by his neighbour staying opposite to his house. Station house officer Dhilwan police Harjinder Singh said accused Sulakhan Singh (60) has been arrested in this regard.“During investigation, it came to fore that both deceased and Sulakhan had an old enmity over some issue and used to have altercations with each other in the past,” the SHO said. Police said the deceased was roaming outside his house when he had heated arguments with the accused following which the latter attacked him with shovel.

He was rushed to local hospital where the doctors declared him brought dead. The case has been registered under section 302 (murder) of IPC.

Thursday, March 09, 2023
