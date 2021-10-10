Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / 93% of J&K’s adult population vaccinated with first dose of Covid
chandigarh news

93% of J&K’s adult population vaccinated with first dose of Covid

During a Covid review meeting, chaired by chief secretary Arun Kumar Mehta on Saturday; the chief secretary appreciated four districts of Samba, Poonch, Ramban and Anantnag for achieving 100% first dose vaccination in the 18-plus category.
Officials also informed the chief secretary that the J&K’s daily Covid positivity rate now stands at 0.21% against the national average of 1.49%. (HT File)
Officials also informed the chief secretary that the J&K’s daily Covid positivity rate now stands at 0.21% against the national average of 1.49%. (HT File)
Published on Oct 10, 2021 02:34 AM IST
Copy Link
By HT Correspondent, Srinagar

Ninety-eight percent of the adult population in Jammu and Kashmir has been vaccinated with the first dose while 42% have got the second dose as well, officials said during a Covid review meeting chaired by chief secretary Arun Kumar Mehta on Saturday.

The chief secretary appreciated four districts of Samba, Poonch, Ramban and Anantnag for achieving 100% first dose vaccination in the 18-plus category. He reiterated that the remaining districts also need to double their efforts to ensure 100% coverage of all eligible population with the first dose of the vaccine within a week.

Officials also informed the chief secretary that the UT’s daily positivity rate now stands at 0.21% against the national average of 1.49%.

Mehta also stressed on the need for strict enforcement of Covid-appropriate behaviour and standard operating procedures, especially in view of the upcoming festivities.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close Story
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, October 10, 2021
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out