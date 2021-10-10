93% of J&K’s adult population vaccinated with first dose of Covid

Ninety-eight percent of the adult population in Jammu and Kashmir has been vaccinated with the first dose while 42% have got the second dose as well, officials said during a Covid review meeting chaired by chief secretary Arun Kumar Mehta on Saturday.

The chief secretary appreciated four districts of Samba, Poonch, Ramban and Anantnag for achieving 100% first dose vaccination in the 18-plus category. He reiterated that the remaining districts also need to double their efforts to ensure 100% coverage of all eligible population with the first dose of the vaccine within a week.

Officials also informed the chief secretary that the UT’s daily positivity rate now stands at 0.21% against the national average of 1.49%.

Mehta also stressed on the need for strict enforcement of Covid-appropriate behaviour and standard operating procedures, especially in view of the upcoming festivities.