9th Chasma Shah Team Golf c’ship: Golfing Buddies, Doon Ryder emerge champions

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Feb 28, 2025 10:04 AM IST

The winners of the two-day tournament--Golfing Buddies and Doon Ryder--won a trip to Thailand and Vietnam

Golfing Buddies and Doon Ryder emerged as the winners on the concluding day of the 9th Chasma Shah Team Golf Championship held at Chandigarh Golf Club on Thursday.

Winners of the 9th Chasma Shah Team Golf Championship with their trophies at Chandigarh Golf Club on Thursday. (Ravi Kumar/HT)
The two-day tournament, which saw participation from 40 teams, was marked by intense competition. Despite the rain playing spoilsport on the final day, the golfers showed impressive adaptability.

The winners-- Golfing Buddies and Doon Ryder-- won a trip to Thailand and Vietnam.

“It was thrilling to have hosted yet another successful edition of the Chasma Shah team golf championship and witness top-level contests. The level of golfing talent on display was impressive. Golfing Buddies and Doon Ryder well-deserved the win,” added tournaments chief organiser Darvesh Kumar.

