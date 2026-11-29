Hoshiarpur , Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Sunday said his government is committed to making Punjab number one in every sphere, be it sports, agriculture or business.

AAP committed to make Punjab No 1 in every sphere: Bhagwant Mann more less

"The people have entrusted me with the responsibility of restoring Punjab's glory, and I am working tirelessly towards making the state 'Rangla Punjab'. We must work together towards building a vibrant Punjab rather than aspiring to leave for places like London or California," Mann said.

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He was addressing a gathering during the closing ceremony of the fourth season of 'Khedan Watan Punjab Diyan' sports event.

Highlighting the role of this sporting extravaganza in the larger cause of 'Yudh Nashean Virudh', Mann said the initiative is not merely about competitions and medals but about identifying grassroots talent.

With ₹38 crore in prize money distributed across four seasons, 1,750 rural sports grounds already dedicated to the people and Punjab preparing to host the FIH Junior Men's Hockey World Cup 2027, Mann claimed that his resolve is to put the state on the national and international sporting map.

"The fourth season of Khedan Watan Punjab Diyan is concluding today. The games were inaugurated on September 5 at Shaheed Bhagat Singh Stadium in Bathinda. It is a matter of immense pride and satisfaction that more than 7 lakh players participated in this year's edition," he said.

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{{^usCountry}} In this season, more than 7 lakh players participated, and prize money worth ₹12.50 crore is being distributed. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} In this season, more than 7 lakh players participated, and prize money worth ₹12.50 crore is being distributed. {{/usCountry}}

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In Season III, 4.35 lakh players participated, 14,500 players won medals and prize money up to ₹9.76 crore was distributed.

In Season II, more than 4 lakh players participated, 12,500 players won medals, and ₹8.87 crore in prize money was given.

In the first season, around 3.50 lakh players participated, 9,688 players won medals and prize money was ₹6.88 crore, Mann said.

Khedan Watan Punjab Diyan could not be organised in 2025 due to floods.

"In all editions, three generations of the same family, a grandfather, his son and grandson, participated in the games. Sports are our strongest weapon in the 'Yudh Nashean Virudh' campaign, as they are connecting the youth of Punjab with sports.

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"This year, participants ranging from children below 14 years to senior players above 70 years of age took part in the games, and competitions were organised across 38 sports disciplines," Mann said.

He said gold medal winners at state level get ₹10,000 in cash, silver medal winners ₹7,000, and bronze medal winners ₹5,000.

Medallists up to 40 years are also being awarded graduation certificates, which will make them eligible to avail the benefits of the sports quota in government jobs, he said.

"A letter has been written to Hockey India expressing Punjab's interest in hosting the FIH Junior Men's Hockey World Cup 2027," he said.

Mann said as many as 3,148 rural sports grounds are being developed across the state, out of which 1,750 have already been inaugurated.

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Construction of another 1,000 sports grounds is complete; their inauguration will take place shortly, he said. At least 1,000 gyms have been built in the state, of which 500 are in operation, Mann added.

Punjabi singer Mika Singh performed at the closing event.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.