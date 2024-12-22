Menu Explore
AAP emerges victorious in Gharuan nagar panchayat elections

ByHT Correspondent, Mohali
Dec 22, 2024 08:20 AM IST

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) emerged victorious in the first-ever elections of the Gharuan nagar panchayat, winning 10 out of 11 wards and gaining control of the civic body. An independent candidate secured victory in the remaining ward. The elections were conducted peacefully under police presence.

A total of 28 candidates were contested, with AAP and Congress fielding 11 candidates each—one from every ward—while six candidates contested as independents. (HT File)
A total of 28 candidates were contested, with AAP and Congress fielding 11 candidates each—one from every ward—while six candidates contested as independents. The Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) did not field any candidates.

Polling took place from 7 am to 4 pm across all wards and AAP managed to secure a decisive victory in its debut contest in Gharuan.

Bypolls in Kharar, Nayagaon, & Banur

Alongside the Gharuan elections, by-elections were held in three wards: Ward Number 16 of Kharar municipal corporation, Ward Number 16 of Nayagaon municipal corporation, and Ward Number 6 of Banur municipal corporation.

In Kharar, AAP candidate Anju Chander secured victory, marking another win for the party. Congress candidate Neelam Rani emerged victorious in Banur, while BJP candidate Vishal claimed Ward Number 16 of Nayagaon.

Additional deputy commissioner (general) Viraj S Tidke highlighted the historical significance of the elections, emphasising smooth conduct of polling and counting processes.

