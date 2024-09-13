AAP fields candidates from all 90 seats for Haryana assembly polls

Chandigarh The Aam Aadmi Party on Thursday released its seventh list of three candidates for the October 5 Haryana assembly election. With the latest list, the party has now announced candidates for all 90 assembly seats of the state. The AAP had given a ticket to Rajiv Pali from Narnaund, but his ticket has been cancelled, and Ranveer Singh Lohan has been made the candidate from there. The party has also changed its candidate from Badli, from where it has fielded Happy Lochab in place of Ranbir Gulia. (HT File)

The candidates announced in the seventh list are Adarshpal Gujjar from Jagadhri, Ranbir Singh Lohan from Narnaund, and Rabia Kidwai from Nuh.

The AAP had given a ticket to Rajiv Pali from Narnaund, but his ticket has been cancelled, and Ranveer Singh Lohan has been made the candidate from there. The party has also changed its candidate from Badli, from where it has fielded Happy Lochab in place of Ranbir Gulia.

Earlier in the day, the AAP released its sixth list of 19 candidates for the election. Among the candidates announced in the sixth list are OP Gujjar from Kalka, Prem Garg from Panchkula, Ketan Sharma from Ambala City, and Gurtej Singh from Mulana.

On Wednesday, the AAP released its fifth list of 9 candidates and its fourth list of 21 candidates for the elections.

Among the candidates announced in the fifth list are Anil Ranga from Narwana, Daljeet Singh from Tosham, Dr Goipchand from Nangal, Pardeep Jutail from Pataudi, Wasim Jaffar from Ferozepur Jhirka, Nayab Thekedar Bisru from Punahana, ML Gautam from Hodal, Dharmender Hindustani from Palwal, and Kaushal Sharma from Prithla.

The fourth list of AAP candidates included Raj Kaur Gill from Ambala Cantonment, Lalit Tyagi from Yamunanagar, Joga Singh from Ladwa, Satbir Goyat from Kithal, Sunil Bindal from Karnal, and Sukhbir Malik from Panipat Rural, among others.

The AAP also announced 40 star campaigners for the Haryana elections.

The list includes the names of Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal’s wife, Sunita Kejriwal, Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann, Delhi ministers Atishi, and Saurabh Bharadwaj, and AAP leaders Sanjay Singh and Manish Sisodia.