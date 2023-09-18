News / Cities / Chandigarh News / AAP government taking credit for Centre’s schemes: Lekhi

AAP government taking credit for Centre’s schemes: Lekhi

ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana
Sep 18, 2023 12:46 AM IST

Union minister of state for external affairs and culture Meenakshi Lekhi launched a scathing attack on the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government in Punjab, accusing them of trying to take credit for schemes initiated by the central government. Lekhi also criticised the state government for its “poor handling” of the economy, warning that Punjab’s GDP could plummet to last place if immediate action is not taken.

Speaking to the media at the PM Vishwakarma Yojna event for artisans and craftspeople at Punjab Agricultural University (PAU) on Sunday, Lekhi expressed concerns about the “state government’s strategy of claiming credit for the central government’s initiatives”.

She emphasised that these schemes were implemented by the central government for the benefit of the people, and it was unfair for the state government to take credit without acknowledging their efforts.

Lekhi highlighted the alarming decline of Punjab’s economy, noting that the state had slipped to the 27th position in terms of gross domestic product (GDP). She stressed that if immediate and effective measures were not implemented, Punjab risked falling to the very bottom of the ranking.

