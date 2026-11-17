Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann on Monday drew a contrast between AAP’s “governance agenda and the politics of previous regimes”, asserting that the 2027 assembly elections would be fought on the issues of public welfare, development and tangible results. Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann paying tributes to Shaheed Kartar Singh Sarabha on his 111th martyrdom anniversary at his native village in Ludhiana on Monday. (HT)

During a Lok Milni programme at Sabhra village in Patti assembly constituency, he highlighted the government’s achievements in agriculture, including increasing canal water utilisation from 22% to 88% and laying 14,000 kilometres of underground pipelines, while announcing free UPSC coaching centres to help children from ordinary families become IAS and IPS officers.

The chief minister said his government’s priority was to create employment and educational opportunities within Punjab so that its youth would not be forced to migrate abroad.

Mann also reaffirmed his government’s commitment to safeguarding religious sentiments through the stringent Jaagat Jot Satkar Amendment Act, and expressed confidence that the people of Majha region would give AAP a strong mandate in 2027.

Launching a sharp attack on previous governments, the chief minister said the Congress and the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) took turns ruling Punjab but never worked in the interests of its people. Political families exploited the Majha region economically and religiously, leaving its people to suffer for generations, he said.

Taking on the Akali leadership, Mann alleged that the Badal family has repeatedly used religion for its political interests. The SAD failed to protect the religious sentiments of the people, he charged.

“The question is why the SGPC elections have not been held for nearly 15 years? How can an institution continue to function without a fresh electoral mandate for such a long period? Respect for religious institutions and faith must be demonstrated through actions, not political symbolism,” Mann said.

Referring to the sacrilege incidents, he said, “Our government has strengthened the legal framework by bringing in a stringent anti-beadbi law. No beadbi incident has taken place after the enactment of this law. We are committed to protecting the religious sentiments of the people and ensuring that such incidents are dealt with firmly.”

State’s Republic Day tableau to feature bullock cart races: Mann

Earlier, the chief minister paid tributes to Shaheed Kartar Singh Sarabha on his 111th martyrdom anniversary at his native village in Ludhiana, asserting that the greatest tribute to the 19-year-old revolutionary was to fulfil his dream of a Punjab free from drugs, unemployment and injustice.

On the occasion, Mann said Punjab’s traditional bullock cart races will be showcased in the state’s tableau at the Republic Day Parade in New Delhi on January 26. He said the state had submitted a tableau design featuring bullock carts, highlighting the traditional sport and its association with Punjab’s cultural heritage.

The chief minister also dedicated a new Aam Aadmi Clinic to the village and handed over a ₹51-lakh grant to the village sports club, calling upon people to collectively build the “Rangla Punjab” of the martyrs’ dreams.

He further said Punjab was set to host a national-level football championship following the successful organisation of the Asian Hockey Championship.