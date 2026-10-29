ABVP’s event at PU: 15 detained amid protest against right-wing leader

More than 15 students were detained after a scuffle broke out between left-leaning student organisations and the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) over a right-wing leader attending as the guest of honour at an event at Panjab University on Wednesday.

A protestor being detained outside the PL Anand Auditorium in Panjab University, Chandigarh on Wednesday. (HT Photo)

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Members of the Punjab Students Union (Lalkaar), the All India Students’ Association (AISA) and the Ambedkar Student Front said they were against the institute’s “saffronisation.” Sarah, a member of PSU (Lalkaar), alleged that nearly 25 students were detained by the police until 6 pm.

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The protest took place outside the PL Anand Auditorium at 3 pm where Tamanna Sharma, Punjab leader of the Rashtra Sevika Samiti, was the guest of honour at the ABVP event. ABVP president Ashish said the theme of the event — Seerat— was women’s empowerment. “No one from the ABVP was detained as we were staging a peaceful event, but the rivals tried to disrupt it, leading to a 30-minute delay.”

PU chief security officer Vikram Singh said around 15 or 16 students were detained by the police but were released a little later.

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{{^usCountry}} No FIR has been filed. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} No FIR has been filed. {{/usCountry}}

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The university saw similar protests in July and March when protesters alleged that speakers linked to the RSS had been invited to PU events.