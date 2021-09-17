ACB produces chargesheet against J&K power dept official

The anti-corruption bureau (ACB) on Thursday produced a chargesheet against an assistant executive engineer of power development department for possessing assets disproportionate to his known sources of income.

Nazir Ahmad Chowdhary of Jammu has been booked under the sections of the Prevention of Corruption Act.

The case was registered on the outcome of verification, which revealed that Chowdhary by indulging in corrupt and illegal practices had amassed wealth disproportionate to his known sources of income, an official spokesperson said.

During the course of investigation, it was established that between August 1980 and May 2007, the accused acquired a number of assets, both moveable and immovable.

According to ACB, the accused owns a palatial building at Maloofa Complex in Sainik Colony, Jammu, comprising three blocks raised over five plots of land purchased on lease basis from Sainik House Co-operative Society in the name of his wife Jamila Choudhary and his two sons Mohammad Nair and Mohamad Shahbaz, land measuring 10 kanals six marlas situated at Chowadhi in the name of his sons and two cars.

“During investigation, it also transpired that the accused public servant had 16 numbers of bank accounts with huge deposits in his own name and in the name of his family members,” he added.

After receiving government sanction for launching prosecution and vacation of stay by the J&K high court on August 23, the chargesheet was presented on Thursday before the court of Special Judge ACB Jammu for judicial determination.

The next date of hearing in the case has been fixed for October 11.