Accept demands to end Dallewal’s fast: SAD to PM

The Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) on Tuesday appealed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to ensure that the fast-unto-death of farmer leader Jagjit Singh Dallewal comes to an end amid mounting concerns over his health. The Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) on Tuesday appealed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to ensure that the fast-unto-death of farmer leader Jagjit Singh Dallewal comes to an end amid mounting concerns over his health. (HT File)

“For this to take place, the Prime Minister should notify the guarantee on the minimum support price (MSP) immediately, keeping with the assurance made to the people of the country when the PM withdrew the three agricultural laws which led to the end of the kisan andolan,” said SAD leader Daljit Singh Cheema.

Cheema claimed that the Union government and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government in Punjab were equally responsible for the deepening agriculture crisis in the country.

In a statement, Cheema said, “It is shocking that even though the Supreme Court is monitoring the fast-unto-death of the farm leader almost on a daily basis, both the Union government as well as the Punjab government are resorting to a blame game and playing politics on such a sensitive issue.”

Meanwhile, president of Bharatiya Kisan Union (Mann) Bhupinder Singh Mann on Tuesday welcomed the stance of Dallewal, who has said that “agriculture reforms main priority, my health is secondary”, which he had told the Supreme Court committee.