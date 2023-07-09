HC advocate assaults ASI near Night Food Street in Chandigarh, arrested

Police arrested an advocate for allegedly assaulting and tearing the uniform of an assistant sub-inspector (ASI) in an inebriated state outside Night Food Street in Sector 14 in the wee hours of Saturday The accused was identified as Rahul Sindhu of Urban Estate Jind, Haryana. He practices at the Punjab and Haryana high court. (Getty Images)

The victim, ASI Joginder Singh, in his complaint to the police said he was on duty along with other cops near the Night Food Street around 3.30 am.

While walking towards to his official vehicle, he and his colleagues heard Sindhu hurling abuses in an inebriated state and rushing into his car. When they turned back, the accused came out of his vehicle and confronted the cops for staring at him.

“Claiming to be an advocate, he started abusing us and threatened to teach us a lesson. When we tried to control him, he assaulted me and constable Sandeep. He also tore my uniform, following which we nabbed him and took him to the Sector 11 police station. The accused again tried to assault me at the police station. As a lady constable tried to intervene, he shoved her shoulder. The incident was captured in the CCTV camera inside the police station,” the complainant stated.

The advocate has been booked under Sections 332 (voluntarily causing hurt to public servant) and 353 (assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty) of the Indian Penal Code.

