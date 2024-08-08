After 29% deficient rain in July, monsoon activity to increase HP

Himachal received 29% less rainfall with 180.55 mm actual rainfall against the 255.9 mm normal rainfall in July, India Meteorological Department (IMD) data showed, Rain wreaked havoc in Himachal in the first week of August. (FIle)

Kangra, which received the highest rainfall amount viz. 581.5 mm, Kullu, Mandi and Shimla districts received normal rainfall, whereas Bilaspur, Chamba, Hamirpur, Kinnaur, Sirmaur, Solan and Una received deficient rainfall. Lahaul and Spiti received large deficient rainfall.

Precipitation activity in Himachal in the month of July was weak to normal on many days with four days of widespread precipitation activity of active intensity.

Last year, the state received 448.9 mm rainfall in July, which was higher than 266.2 mm rainfall received in the same month in 2022. The IMD in its report shared on Tuesday, said the state has received deficient precipitation which is 107th highest rainfall in the month of July for the period (1901-2024) whereas highest rainfall was received in the year 1949(548.6mm).

The weather office in Shimla on Tuesday said the monsoon has been weak in the state in the past 24 hours with isolated spells of heavy rainfall and light to moderate rainfall in many parts of the state.

However, the monsoon activity is likely to increase in intensity and distribution in the state from late evening/night on Tuesday to five-six days with fairly widespread precipitation of light to moderate intensity associated with occasional development of thunderstorm or lightning during this period and with peak intensity on August 7 and 10.

Moreover, the spells of heavy rainfall are likely to occur at isolated places in the mid and low hills areas of the state till August 10 and heavy to very heavy rainfall is likely to occur at isolated places in the districts of Bilaspur, Hamirpur, Kullu, Kangra, Mandi, Solan, Shimla and Sirmaur on August 17 and 10. Various districts of the state will remain under orange alert on August 7 and 10.

Flash flood alert

for seven districts

The IMD on Tuesday also issued a flash flood alert for Kangra, Sirmaur, Shimla, Chamba, Kinnaur, Kullu and Mandi districts. The weather office said surface run-off or inundation may occur in some fully saturated soils and low-lying areas due to expected rainfall occurrence in the next 24 hours.

In the last 24 hours, Bharwain (Una) received 7 cm rainfall followed by Jogindarnagar (Mandi) with 5 cm rainfall, 5 cm in Gohar ( Mandi), 4 cm in Una and 3 cm rainfall in Bilaspur Sadar (Bilaspur). 2 cm rainfall was recorded in Karsog (Mandi) and 1 cm in Bharari (Hamirpur) 1.