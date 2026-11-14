After ₹31L irregularities in Amritsar, audit of Ashirwad Scheme ordered across state

In the wake of alleged financial irregularities amounting to ₹31.62 lakh in the implementation of the Ashirwad Scheme in Amritsar district, the Punjab government has ordered a statewide verification of financial assistance disbursed under the welfare programme. Social justice, empowerment and minorities minister Baljit Kaur asserted that there would be zero tolerance towards corruption and misuse of public funds. (HT)

Social justice, empowerment and minorities minister Baljit Kaur asserted that there would be zero tolerance towards corruption and misuse of public funds. He said chief minister Bhagwant Mann-led government had provided financial assistance of more than ₹1,164 crore to 2.86 lakh beneficiaries under the scheme to support the wedding of women from economically weaker families.

Taking serious note of 62 alleged cases of irregularities reported in Amritsar, involving approximately ₹31.62 lakh, the department had conducted an inquiry into the matter. Departmental action has already been initiated against officials and employees found responsible after the completion of the inquiry, she said.

To plug loopholes, the department has directed officials to verify financial assistance released under the Ashirwad Scheme across all districts. The exercise aims to examine whether government funds have reached the intended beneficiaries and whether the assistance has been utilised in accordance with the scheme’s objectives.

The minister said the verification drive was intended to ensure that no ineligible person benefited from the scheme and deserving families were not deprived of financial assistance because of irregularities in its implementation.