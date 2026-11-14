After Amul, Mother Dairy, Verka hikes milk prices by ₹2-4/litre

Verka has increased the maximum retail prices (MRP) of several milk variants by ₹2 to ₹4 per litre in Punjab, its adjoining areas and Delhi-NCR. Under the revised rates, the price of 500 ml full cream milk has been increased from ₹36 to ₹38, while standard milk will now cost ₹35 against the earlier ₹33. (HT File)

The revision in rates by the flagship brand of the Punjab State Cooperative Milk Producers’ Federation Limited comes after Amul and Mother Dairy raised their prices by ₹2 to ₹4 per litre recently. Under the revised rates, the price of 500 ml full cream milk has been increased from ₹36 to ₹38, while standard milk will now cost ₹35 against the earlier ₹33.

The price of 500 ml toned milk has been raised from ₹30 to ₹31, double toned milk from ₹27 to ₹28, cow milk from ₹31 to ₹33 and skimmed milk from ₹24 to ₹25. For one-litre packs, full cream milk will now cost ₹76, up from ₹72, while standard milk has been increased from ₹65 to ₹69. The price of toned milk has been revised from ₹59 to ₹61 and double toned milk from ₹53 to ₹55. However, there will be no change in the prices of 180 ml double toned milk and 350 ml toned milk.