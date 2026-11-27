Haryana has the second-highest proportion of over-exploited groundwater assessment units in the country, with nearly 64% of its assessed areas falling in the category, according to a report submitted before the National Green Tribunal (NGT).

The findings assume significance for Haryana, where agriculture remains heavily dependent on groundwater for irrigation and several districts have been grappling with falling water tables. (HT File) more less

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The report of a joint committee constituted by the NGT shows that 91 of Haryana’s 143 groundwater assessment units, or 63.64%, are over-exploited. The number has increased from 88 units, accounting for 61.54%, in the earlier assessment placed before the tribunal.

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Whereas the neighboring state Punjab has the highest proportion with 111 of its assessment units (72.55%) classified as over-exploited. Haryana is followed by several states facing varying degrees of groundwater stress, including Rajasthan and Delhi, while the committee’s comparative assessment shows a marginal increase in Haryana’s over-exploited units.

The report was prepared by a five-member joint committee comprising representatives of the Union environment ministry, the CSIR-National Geophysical Research Institute, the Geological Survey of India, IIT-Roorkee and the Central Ground Water Authority (CGWA). The report was submitted on Wednesday in compliance with an NGT order dated April 23, 2026.

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{{^usCountry}} The findings assume significance for Haryana, where agriculture remains heavily dependent on groundwater for irrigation and several districts have been grappling with falling water tables. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The findings assume significance for Haryana, where agriculture remains heavily dependent on groundwater for irrigation and several districts have been grappling with falling water tables. {{/usCountry}}

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According to the report, the committee examined state-wise data on over-exploited assessment units, regulatory mechanisms, illegal groundwater extraction, enforcement action and environmental compensation. It noted considerable variation among states in the implementation of groundwater regulations and the recovery of environmental compensation.

The panel report also flagged shortcomings in the information supplied by several states and union territories, including inadequate identification of groundwater extraction units in stressed areas, lack of uniform criteria for granting permissions, insufficient monitoring of groundwater abstraction and the presence of illegal extraction structures. It also pointed to gaps in the collection and utilisation of environmental compensation and weak links between groundwater extraction and recharge measures.

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Even as Haryana has a state-level groundwater regulatory framework through the Haryana Water Resources Authority (HWRA), the report noted that states which have established their own regulatory authorities need to ensure that enforcement mechanisms are adequately equipped and that there is no regulatory gap in monitoring groundwater extraction.

The committee stressed that the effectiveness of groundwater regulation should not be measured merely by the number of no-objection certificates (NOCs) issued, notices served or compensation recovered. Instead, it should be assessed through a measurable reduction in unauthorised groundwater extraction, stabilisation of water levels and restoration of stressed aquifers.

The report also highlights the scale of groundwater dependence nationally. In 2025, irrigation accounted for 215.10 billion cubic metres (87.01%), of the country’s total groundwater extraction. Domestic use accounted for 27.89 billion cubic metres (11.28%), while industrial use stood at 4.23 billion cubic metres (1.71%), reveals the report.

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It also recommended crop diversification, promotion of short-duration paddy varieties, drip and sprinkler irrigation, and better irrigation scheduling to reduce pressure on groundwater.